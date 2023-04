रूस: सबसे बड़ा ज्वालामुखी फटा, आसमान धधक रहा; राख से विमान उड़ाना हुआ मुश्किल- देखें VIDEO

🇷🇺🌋🔥 - Strong eruption at #Shiveluch #Volcano on #Kamchatka Peninsula, #Russia.



The eruptive column rose to 16 km above the summit and dispersed over 100 km to the W/NW. Ashfall is reported from nearby locations.



📹: Dmitry Levin pic.twitter.com/lLmJK0zslM