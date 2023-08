चंद्रयान-3 : विक्रम लैंडर की लैंडिंग का हर पल, Live देख पाएंगे यहां

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



🇮🇳Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon 🌖on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.



Thanks for the wishes and positivity!



Let’s continue experiencing the journey together

as the action unfolds LIVE at:

ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZL

YouTube… pic.twitter.com/zyu1sdVpoE